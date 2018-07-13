PDP Sacks Yasir Reshi As District Chief For Criticising Mehbooba Mufti

Reshi's sacking has come after 21 PDP legislators met Mehbooba Mufti over two days (File)

The Peoples Democratic Party said on Thursday that it has removed legislator Yasir Reshi as the party's district president for Bandipora, cracking the whip on leaders who had publicly criticised PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.

In a statement, the PDP said Baramulla district president Irshad Ahmad Kar will look after the party affairs of Bandipora district for the time being.

Mr Reshi, a member of the legislative council, was one of the PDP legislators who had revolted against the PDP leadership after the coalition government with the BJP collapsed last month.

He had accused Ms Mufti of nepotism and called for an alternative to the "two-family" system of power in Jammu and Kashmir. Mr Reshi was referring to the Mufti and Abdullah families, who have mostly governed the state.

Legislators Imran Ansari, Abid Ansari and Abbas Wani are the other three legislators who have voiced displeasure against Ms Mufti in public. Mr Ansari, who represents Srinagar's Zadibal constituency, was the first one to question Ms Mufti's leadership.

Mr Reshi's sacking has come after 21 PDP legislators met Ms Mufti over two days - on Saturday and Sunday - and pledged their support to her.