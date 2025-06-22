B2 Bombers, Bunker Busters, Tomahawks: The Weapons US Used To Strike Iran

The US has joined Israel's war against Iran, bombing Tehran's three key nuclear facilities with precision strikes. Washington, DC has used high-end weaponry, including the dreaded GBU-57 bunker busters and Tomahawk cruise missiles, to target the nuclear installations in Iran's Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

The airstrikes have been followed by a narrative war, with US President Donald Trump claiming that the three nuclear enrichment facilities have been "totally obliterated" and Iran stressing that there were "no signs" of contamination. All eyes are now on how Tehran responds to the situation. While a mega military offensive might lead to further escalation of the conflict, an inadequate response may cause Iran's ruling dispensation to lose popular support.

Here is a look at the high-end military machines the US used

6 B-2 Spirit Stealth Bombers: Among the most advanced strategic weapons in the US inventory, B-2 bombers can counter very sophisticated air defence systems and carry out precision attacks. According to the US Air Force, the B-2 has massive firepower and its "stealth" features threaten heavily defended targets. "The B-2's low observability is derived from a combination of reduced infrared, acoustic, electromagnetic, visual and radar signatures. These signatures make it difficult for the sophisticated defensive systems to detect, track and engage the B-2," it says. Priced at about $2.1 billion each, B-2 bombers are the most expensive military aircraft ever built.

GBU-57 Bunker Busters: While Trump did not explicitly mention these, the B-2 bombers that struck Iran likely used this heavy ammunition to target Fordow. The GBU-57 is a massive 30,000-pound -- about 13,600 kg -- bomb that can penetrate up to 200 feet underground before exploding, giving it the name "bunker busters". What sets it apart from other missiles or bombs is that it penetrates the earth's surface before detonation, multiplying the impact exponentially.

The GBU-57 is the most powerful bunker buster in the US arsenal. It is about 20 feet in length and has a diameter of 2.6 feet. This sophisticated weapon was developed by the Air Force Research Laboratory's Munitions Directorate, and Boeing conducted its design and testing. Twelve such bombs are reported to have been used as the US struck Iran today.

Tomahawk Cruise Missiles: According to reports, US submarines launched 30 Tomahawk cruise missiles during their strikes on Iranian facilities today. A long-range cruise missile used for deep land attacks, the Tomahawk can be fired from US ships and submarines. What makes these missiles lethal is the option to change targets in-flight through satellite communications. According to the US Navy, these missiles can loiter over a target area to respond to emerging targets and also provide battle damage information. This provides the military control room the flexibility to attack long-range fixed targets or support Special Operations Forces. The first operational use of Tomahawk missiles was in Operation Desert Storm in 1991. They were also used in Operation Odyssey Dawn in Libya and Operation Inherent Resolve in Syria. The US reportedly used submarines from its Virginia and Los Angeles line-up to launch the Tomahawk missiles at its targets in Iran.

F 22 Raptor

F-22 Raptor and F-35A Lightning IIs

The US reportedly used F-22 Raptors and F-35A Lightning fighters to provide air support during the operation. According to the US Air Force, the F-22 Raptor combines stealth, supercruise, manoeuvrability, and integrated avionics and these are coupled with improved supportability. It is designed to project air dominance, rapidly and at great distances and defeat threats trying to intercept the US charge.

F 35 Lightning II

Joining F-22 Raptors today were F-35A Lightning fighters. A fifth-generation fighter of the US Air Force, this aircraft has high-end stealth capabilities and is designed to provide the pilot with unsurpassed situational awareness and the ability to carry out precision strikes in all-weather conditions. The F-35A Lightning IIs have a wingspan of 35 feet, are 51 feet long can carry a payload of over 8,000 kg.