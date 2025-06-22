B2 Bombers, Bunker Busters, Tomahawks: The Weapons US Used To Strike Iran
All eyes are now on how Tehran responds. While a mega military offensive might lead to further escalation of the conflict, an inadequate response may cause Iran's ruling dispensation to lose popular support.
-
Opinion | Iran, Israel, And The Ghosts Of A Relationship Gone Bad
In a twisted way, Iran still seems to be helping Israel. In furthering Israel's narrative of being the victim. Iran, in turn, stands as isolated today as its arch enemy Iraq once was.
-
Opinion | How Did The Muslim World Go So Wrong?
From the shattered boulevards of Tripoli to the bombed-out alleys of Aleppo, from Baghdad's sectarian heartlands to Gaza's crumbled skyline, a common image emerges - of nations torn apart, societies hollowed and futures stolen.
-
The Psychological Impact Of A Plane Crash: Air India Bookings Down 30%
Flight bookings with Air India have plummeted by 30-35% in the six days following the crash
-
Opinion | It Is The Best Of Times, It Is The Worst Of Times, For Pakistan
While Pakistan has always lived by its wits, this time, it faces the unpredictable, transactionalist Donald Trump, a dealmaker with a penchant for sudden surprises (ask Zelensky).
-
40 Fighter Jets, 100 Bombs: How Israel Struck Iran, Including Key Nuclear Site
These aircraft dropped more than 100 precision-guided munitions on dozens of Iranian facilities, including the Arak heavy water reactor and a facility associated with nuclear weapons.
-
Guardians Of The Sky - India's Integrated Air Defence That Outfoxed Pakistan
Net-Centric or the network-centric approach toward warfighting was adopted by the Indian Air Force in 2010 with the induction of the Air Force Network (AFNET). It was revolutionary and formed the basis of IACCS.
-
Nurdles, The 5mm-Sized Plastic Pellet Destroying The World, And Killing Us
The Kerala nurdle spill was possibly the first from a shipwreck affecting India, and brings to our doorstep a relatively unknown aspect of the global plastic pollution crisis.
-
From Tel Aviv To Lucknow: How Space Is Uniting India And Israel
Israeli astronaut Eytan Stibbe, who flew on the Axiom 1 mission in 2022, is now extending a hand of friendship to India.
-
The Sinwar Plot: How Hamas Outwitted Israel, Until It Didn't
Mohammed Sinwar's death comes seven months after his brother Yahya was killed in an Israeli mission in Rafah. The Sinwar brothers' story has now ended. But central to their story is an audacious operation.
-
NDTV Explains: Everything About India's New 5th-Generation Stealth Fighter
India's first fifth-gen fighter will be a single-seat twin-engine jet with advanced stealth coatings and internal weapons bays like those on the US-made F-22 and F-35.
-
News Updates
-
Featured
-
More Links
-
Follow Us On