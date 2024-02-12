Paytm Director Manju Agarwal Resigns Amid RBI Clampdown On Payments Bank

Manju Agarwal resigned from the board of Paytm Payments Bank on February 1

Financial technology company Paytm on Monday confirmed media reports of an independent director at its banking arm having resigned.

Manju Agarwal resigned from the board of Paytm Payments Bank on February 1 due to personal commitments, the company said in an exchange filing.

The payments firm on Friday said it would form an advisory committee on compliance and regulatory matters, a week after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ordered Paytm Payments Bank to wind down most of its operations.



