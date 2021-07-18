"Pay Rs 100": Madhya Pradesh Minister To Supporters For Selfie With Her

Usha Thakur also said she doesn't accept flowers and people should give her books instead.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Usha Thakur has found a way to use the rush of supporters, eager to take selfies with her, to her party's advantage.

The minister has said that those who want to click selfies with her must pay Rs 100 to the local party unit so that it can be used for organisational work.

Speaking to the media in Khandwa, Usha Thakur said, "Friends, you all know clicking selfies is very time-consuming and sometimes, we are delayed by hours. So from an organisational point of view, we have discussed that whoever clicks selfies will deposit Rs 100 with the local party unit treasurer so that the sum can be used for organisational work."

She also had a word of advice for those welcoming her at public events with flowers.

"As for welcoming with flowers, we believe that Goddess Laksmi resides in them. So no one other than Lord Vishnu, who is free of all sins, has the right to accept flowers. So I don't accept flowers. Honourable Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has also stressed, 'bouquet nahi, book'. If we can gather books, we can build a library in the party office and donate them," the minister said.

The BJP leader, who represents Ambedkar Nagar-Mhow constituency in the Assembly, had recently come in the news when she said citizens should donate Rs 500 to the PM CARES Fund after receiving both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.