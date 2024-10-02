Pawan Kalyan's Daughter Signs Faith Declaration Before Tirupati Temple Trip

Since Polina is a minor, Pawan Kalyan signed the papers too

Polina Anjani Konidela, the younger daughter of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, signed a declaration of her reverence for Tirupati temple's deity Lord Venkateswara before visiting the temple with her father today.

According to the temple's rules, non-Hindus and foreigners must sign a declaration of faith in the deity before visiting the temple. Polina is Pawan Kalyan's daughter from his third marriage to Anna Lezhneva and is an Overseas Citizen of India along with her brother Mark. She signed the declaration forms given by the temple board officials. Since she is a minor, Mr Kalyan signed the papers too.

Aadya, the Jana Sena leader's daughter from his first marriage to Renu Desai, accompanied him and Polina to the temple.

Jana Sena shared visuals of Mr Kalyan and Polena signing the forms.

"Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister, Sri @PawanKalyan's younger daughter, Polena Anjani Konidela, has given a declaration for darshan of Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy. She signed the declaration forms given by TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) officials. Since Polena Anjani is a minor, her father, Sri Pawan Kalyan garu, also signed the documents," the party said in a post on X.

Pawan Kalyan is on a three-day visit to the Tirupati temple as part of an 11-day penance amid the massive political row surrounding the Tirupati laddoo.

Mr Kalyan's ally and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had alleged that animal fat was used in the preparation of Tirupati laddoos during the YSRCP rule in the state. YSRCP leader and former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has rubbished the allegations.

In the wake of Mr Naidu's allegations, Mr Kalyan said he felt guilty that he couldn't find out about the alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati laddoos earlier.

"Tirumala Laddu Prasadam, which is considered to be sacred, has become impure as a result of the depraved tendencies of the past rulers. Not being able to detect this sin in the beginning is a stain on the Hindu race. The moment I came to know that the laddu prasadam contained animal remains, I was shocked. Feeling guilty. As I am fighting for the welfare of the people, it hurts me that such trouble did not come to my attention in the beginning," Kalyan wrote on X.

"Everyone who believes in Sanatana Dharma should atone for this terrible injustice done to Balaji, the god of Kali Yuga. As part of that, I have decided to do a penance initiation," he said, announcing that he would visit the Tirupati temple after his penance.