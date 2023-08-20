Pawan Jogpal: 5 Points On 'Snake Man' From Haryana

The 28-year-old is from Bhattu Kalan village of Haryana's Fatehabad district. Mr Jogpal has been rescuing snakes, and calls himself "snake man". The snakes are then released into a forest.

Around nine years ago, a snake was spotted at Mr Jogpal's house, however, villagers killed it. This incident left a deep impression on him and he started reading about rescuing snakes with proper care and practice.

Mr Jogpal also rescues monitor lizards or any bird which he finds injured. So far, he has rescued 5,600 snakes including cobras, Indian rat snakes, sand boa and wolf snakes. He was once bitten by a cobra and was admitted to the hospital for two days.

He has a team of three people who help him with the job. They carry special gloves, sticks, shoes, hooks and other safety gear to undertake the task.