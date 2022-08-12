Ex MP Pavan Varma Exits Trinamool Less Than A Year After Joining Party

Former Rajya Sabha MP Pavan Varma today resigned from the Trinamool Congress, just 10 months after joining the party. The diplomat-turned-politician had joined the Trinamool Congress in November last year after a stint with the Janata Dal (United).

Announcing his exit from Trinamool on Twitter, Mr Varma said "Dear Mamata Banerjee ji, Please accept my resignation from the Trinamool Congress. I want to thank you for the warm welcome accorded to me, and for your affection and courtesies. I look forward to remaining in touch. Wishing you all the best."

Dear @MamataOfficial ji, Please accept my resignation from the @AITCofficial. I want to thank you for the warm welcome accorded to me, and for your affection and courtesies. I look forward to remaining in touch. Wishing you all the best, and with warm regards, Pavan K. Varma — Pavan K. Varma (@PavanK_Varma) August 12, 2022

Mr Varma was expelled by the JDU in January 2020 along with the then party's national vice-president Prashant Kishor for allegedly not following "party discipline".

Pavan Varma has served as India's ambassador to several countries and has also been a spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs. Mr Varma has also authored several books and is a recipient of Bhutan's highest civilian award - Druk Thuksey Award.