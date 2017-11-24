Patrons Of Accused Still Outside CBI Net: Vyapam Whistle Blower

Even as the CBI has filed a charge sheet in the Vyapam case, Dr Anand Rai, one of the persons who blew the whistle on the large-scale scam, said the chief patrons of the accused were still outside the probe agency's net."There is a ray of hope as some high profile persons were named in the charge sheet. But, where are the main patrons under whose protection the accused committed such a big scam? I can't oppose the anticipatory bail of all 592 accused. So I have symbolically opposed the anticipatory bail pleas of some accused named by the CBI," said Dr Rai.Dr Rai today filed, in the CBI court, applications opposing anticipatory bail pleas of SN Vijaywargiya of People's Medical College, NM Srivastava, the then joint director in the Medical Education Department, and Ajay Goenka of Chirayu Medical College besides an official of People's Medical College.Congress's chief spokesperson KK Mishra alleged the CBI named 592 people in the charge sheet but left out the real culprits who protected them."The CBI has left out the people under whose protection the entire scam was executed. The investigating agency should state who was the minister of medical education when this scam occurred," Mr Mishra said.The then principal secretary of medical education had recommended registration of an FIR against the promoters of a medical college but the minister turned it down, he alleged and said the CBI should clarify who was this minister.As many as 592 people, including four promoters of private medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh, have been named as accused in a charge sheet filed by the CBI in connection with the Vyapam case, officials of the probe agency said today.The charge sheet was filed in the special CBI court in Bhopal in the case of Pre-Medical test (PMT) conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board or Vyapam in 2012.