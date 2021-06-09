'Patriot' Badges, Shame Posters: Madhya Pradesh Cops Vaccination Move

Police from the Niwari district were seen pinning badges that say, "I'm a patriot as I'm vaccinated".

The police in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari have come up with a novel idea to compliment those who have received a coronavirus vaccine jab and also push those who haven't, to get vaccinated soon.

"We are honouring those who have taken the vaccine, and telling those who haven't," a cop is heard saying in a video tweeted by news agency ANI. "Tell people I have been vaccinated, which is why I have been felicitated," the cop told a guy wearing a cap and riding a bike.

#WATCH Police in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari honour those who have taken COVID19 vaccine with a badge that says, "I'm a patriot as I'm vaccinated", & those who haven't got vaccinated being made to wear a poster carrying a message, "Stay away from me as I am not vaccinated yet" pic.twitter.com/cmmv9HrlSf — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

People who still haven't got vaccinated were made to wear a poster that says, "Stay away from me as I have not taken my Covid shot yet."

Reacting to the video, several people on Twitter pointed that a shortage of vaccines could be one of the reasons behind people failing to get inoculated, or some of them could be waiting for their turn. Some also said that the experience of being made to wear warning posters can be humiliating.

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 535 COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths, taking the state's tally to 7,86,302 and the deaths to 8,405.

1,376 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's recovery count to 7,69,914, leaving it with 7,983 active cases.