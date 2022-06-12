Patna University's Attendance Circular Punctuated With Grammar Howlers

The Patna Univeristy circular asks all doctorate scholars to mark their attendance in a register.

A circular by Patna University, which is riddled with grammatical errors, has become the talking point on social media. The circular, issued by the University's chemistry department, asks all doctorate scholars to mark their attendance in a register.

"As per verbal advice to Deputy Registrar, Patna University, All Ph.D Research Scholars are directed to the mark attendance in attendance register. So All Research Scholars must be mark signature in attendance register otherwise absent mark in attendance register," the circular says.

Issued on June 10, the circular is signed by Dr Bina Rani, the Head of the department of chemistry at Patna University.

The document was shared by Sanjay Kumar, the secretary of youth affairs in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The bureaucrat said that the grammar used in the circular is appalling for a professor.

"Here is a notice issued by a head of department of patna university. the grammar and syntax used is appalling for a professor.whatever it may be,carelessness or incompetence,conveys the state of our higher education (sic)," he posted on Twitter.

Sharing the image, a Twitter user said that this standard of a university professor was unacceptable.

Another Twitter user wrote, "Just can't believe that it's from an HOD of a premier University."