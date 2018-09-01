Third Woman Inmate Of Patna Shelter Dies, 2 Others Missing

The 27-year-old woman was taken to Patna Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition. (File)

Weeks after the death of two women inmates at a shelter in Patna, a third inmate died on Friday. The latest death comes a day after two other women staying at the state-run facility - meant for women with mental disabilities - went missing.

The 27-year-old woman was taken to Patna Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition on Friday. "She had been complaining of breathlessness and was severely anaemic. She died at 8 pm," Patna Medical College and Hospital superintendent Rajeev Ranjan Prasad told news agency PTI. The inmate had been unwell for some time.

The two women missing from the shelter are in their early 30s and a police complaint has been filed.

Over 70 inmates stay at the the shelter which opened on May 1.

Following the deaths of a 16-year-old girl and a 40-year-old woman -earlier this month, Manisha Dayal and Chirantan Kumar - who ran the NGO entrusted with running the shelter home - were arrested. The police had said that the officials of the state-run facility and Patna Medical College did not inform them about the deaths and went ahead with the post-mortem.

Advertisement

Bihar government personnel were then deputed at the shelter home for its upkeep as a temporary measure.

The Nitish Kumar government decided to phase out awarding of contracts to NGOs for running such care units.

The Patna shelter deaths have emerged at a time when the CBI is investigating the sexual abuse of over 30 girls a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

(With inputs from PTI)