CBI Rapped For Failure To Set Up New Team In Bihar Shelter Home Case

Patna High Court has asked CBI to take the case seriously.

The Patna High Court today pulled up the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for not constituting a new investigation team to probe the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case.

The court has directed the probe agency to set up a new team before September 20.

A division bench of Chief Justice MR Shah, while hearing the case, expressed unhappiness over the failure of the CBI to constitute a new team despite directive during the last hearing on August 29.

"The court was not satisfied with the explanation of the CBI," said Sama Sinha, a lawyer. The court also asked the CBI to take the case seriously.

Last month, the agency was pulled up twice by the court and the CBI director was asked to monitor the case and speed up the investigation.

Among those arrested and jailed for the multiple rapes is journalist Brajesh Thakur. Social welfare minister Manju Verma had to resign after it became known that her husband was in close touch with Thakur.

The Muzaffarpur horror came to light when the Bihar Social Welfare Department filed an FIR based on a social audit of the shelter home conducted by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai.