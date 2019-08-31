Retired Patna Air Force Officer Arrested For Giving Instant Triple Talaq

Bihar police arrested man for giving instanttriple talaq to wife.

A retired Air Force officer was arrested by Bihar Police for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife.

The woman said that her husband pronounced "Talaq" three times and tried to run away.

"I have been living at my sister's house from the last month. Today, he came to the house and hastily pronounced the three words. He then tried to run away but was caught by my family members," said the woman.

The man, identified as Mohammad Ali Imam, was handed over to the police by the family.

"We are looking into the matter and carrying out the investigations," said Rizwan Ahmed Khan, Station House Officer (SHO).

On August 1, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which criminalises instant talaq and provides for a jail term of three years to the husband.

