Court Admits Tejashwi Yadav's Plea Challenging Order To Vacate Bungalow

Tejaswi Yadav has challenged an order asking him to vacate the government bungalow he is in

The Patna High Court today admitted a petition filed by Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, challenging the Bihar government's order to vacate the bungalow he was allotted while he was deputy chief minister.

The court also directed the respondent authorities "to maintain status quo" with regard to the bungalow - 5, Deshratna Marg, "until a final hearing and disposal of this writ petition".

Mr Yadav, who is currently the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, moved the court challenging a letter dated September 20, 2017, issued by Estate Officer, Building Construction Department, whereby he had been asked to vacate the bungalow.

Mr Yadav, the younger son of RJD supremo Mr Lalu Yadav, became the Deputy CM in November, 2015 when the Grand Alliance comprising his party, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and the Congress won a huge majority in the assembly polls.

However, he lost the chair in July last year when Mr Kumar walked out of the coalition and formed a new government with the BJP.