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Patient Dead As Ambulance Oxygen Cylinder Explodes At Odisha Hospital

The blast was described as so powerful that the vehicle's roof fell nearly 40 feet away.

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Patient Dead As Ambulance Oxygen Cylinder Explodes At Odisha Hospital
The ambulance on fire, and (right) after the blaze was doused.
NDTV
Mayurbhanj:

One patient died as a huge explosion rocked the premises of Udala Hospital in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district after an ambulance caught fire as an oxygen cylinder leaked. Two people were injured.

The blast was described as so powerful that the ambulance vehicle's roof fell nearly 40 feet away.

It triggered panic among patients, attendants, and hospital staff in the area.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control.

The exact cause of the explosion was yet to be officially established, and authorities are expected to investigate whether an oxygen cylinder leak led to the incident.

(Inputs by Dev Kumar Ghosh)

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