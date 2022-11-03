Patient, Bloodied, Lies On Floor, Dog Walks Around In UP Hospital Shocker

The man was later referred to a hospital in Gorakhpur.

A video from a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar shows a man covered in blood and lying on the floor of an emergency ward.

The video, shot at the district hospital in the eastern Uttar Pradesh district and widely circulated on social media, shows blood splattered on the floor around the man who appears to be badly hurt. Blood can be seen on the man's face and head. A street dog was also seen walking past the man lying unconscious. The 28-second video then pans to show the ward with empty beds and no doctor or nurse around

According to the doctor in charge of the hospital, S K Verma, the man was an accident victim with severe injuries to his head and face. Dr Verma claimed that the man was drunk and fell off the bed multiple times during treatment.

"The doctor and the ward boy on duty were attending an emergency in a different ward when the video was shot," he said.

The man was later referred to a hospital in Gorakhpur, Dr Verma added.