The shocking incident was captured by CCTV cameras

Two women from Punjab's Patiala were arrested on Tuesday on animal cruelty charges.

The two - Chanchal and Sonia, residents of a village near Patiala - tied a dog to their scooter and dragged him/her through the city streets.

The incident occurred on June 20 and was captured by CCTV cameras.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and the two have been released on bail.

The dog died of injuries on June 24.