"Entire Country Is Being Taken For A Ride": Supreme Court On Patanjali

Patanjali Ayurved is restrained from advertising or branding the products (specified as a disease under the Act and Rule) manufactured and marketed by it. The respondent is also cautioned from making any statements against any system of medicine in the media (both print and electronic) in any form as undertaken by him on the last date.

You ( Patanjali Ayurved) had the courage to come up with this advertisement after the order of this court! Permanent relief... what do you mean by permanent relief? Is it a cure? You can't say your medicines/drugs cure a particular disease.

How can Patanjali claim to completely cure blood pressure, diabetes, arthritis, asthma and obesity?

Allopathy cannot be degraded/defamed in the eyes of the public like this. You (Patanjali) cannot criticise any other method of treatment like allopathy.