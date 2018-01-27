Thousands Stranded Amid Shutdown After 2 Killed In Police Firing In Assam A 48-hour bandh in Dima Hasao district was called by several tribal groups to protest Thursday's police firing in which two people were killed

Assam: Highlights Violence in Assam over reports that land will be included in Nagaland RSS functionary reportedly denies quote that triggered violence 48-hour shutdown called in Dima Hasao district over Thursday's firing



Last evening, protesters took out a silent rally carrying their bodies in Haflong, the headquarters of Dima Hasao. A 48-hour bandh in Dima Hasao district was also called by several tribal groups to protest Thursday's police firing. As the region remains tense, the protesters are demanding the government's stand on the Nagalim issue in the context of the hill district in writing.



They also want immediate suspension of the top police officers besides jobs for the family members of the dead and Rs 5 lakh each for the 10 injured in police firing.



The district has seen protests over the last few days after a media report quoted an RSS functionary as saying that the draft of the Naga peace deal signed between the centre and armed group NSCN(IM) in 2015 shows that the district, where Dimasa is the dominant tribe, will be part of Greater Nagaland, as per a peace deal being negotiated by the central government. The Dimasa tribals are wary of losing their land to Nagaland, should the district be included in Greater Nagaland. The RSS leader, however, has said he was misquoted in the report.

Protesters took out a silent rally yesterday carrying bodies of the two persons killed in police firing.



"The death of two protesters is rather unfortunate but police had no other option but to fire. The situation is tense but we are in control and, in fact, Republic Day was celebrated there," Assam Director General of Police Mukesh Sahay told NDTV.



Meanwhile, an FIR has been filed against the police personnel involved in firing.



The Republic Day celebrations in Haflong were low key and wrapped up after the unfurling of the tricolour.



