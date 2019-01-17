Armed Men Loot Passengers In 2 AC Coaches Of Duranto Express In Delhi

Jammu-Delhi Duranto Express Robbery: The armed men allegedly looted cash, gold chains and phones.

Armed men entered a train in the outskirts of Delhi early this morning and looted passengers, the police said. Passengers of two AC coaches in the Jammu-Delhi Duranto Express were allegedly looted by unidentified people when the train had stopped at Badli.

The alleged robbery took place at around 3:30 in the morning.

The robbers allegedly looted the passengers of their cash, mobile phones and gold chains.

A passenger who was traveling in the train narrated the horror in a post on the online complaints portal of the railways. "Suddenly some 7 to 10 unidentified miscreants entered coaches B3 and B7 of the train. They were carrying sharp edged knives with them. They put the knife near to the neck of passengers and asked them to handover whatever expensive items they are carrying with them," the person wrote.

The passenger said the ordeal lasted for 10 to 15 minutes.

The Railway Protection Force has early leads in the case and action will be taken against culprits, the Northen Railways said.

For more Delhi news, click here