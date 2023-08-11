Passenger Claims '66% GST' Charged For Meal In Train, Indian Railways Respond

The passenger was charged Rs 660 as total tax on the dish.

In a shocking incident, a passenger travelling on one of the trains of Indian Railways claimed that "66 per cent" GST was charged on a meal. He took to X, formerly Twitter, and said that he was charged Rs 660 as total tax on the dish which was worth Rs 1025. He was shocked by the total bill which amounted to Rs 1620 for "veg meal + matar paneer".

Sanket Shelke said on the social media platform, "What is happening in the IRCTC FOOD system. On food we have 66% CGST & IGST." He tagged the official account of Ministry of Railways Railways along with the account of Union Minsiter Ashwini Vaishnaw. Along with the post, he also shared the bill he received that showed Mr Shelke ordered 9 quantities of veg meal. It also showed CGST and SGST to be Rs 330.28 each.

Railway Seva took note of the same and asked him to share further details. They said in the post, "Sir, kindly share mobile number preferably in Direct Message (DM) - IRCTC Official."

Since being shared, his tweet has amassed a lot of attention on social media.

"This is really concerning, Please look into this," said a user.

"At least you got a bill..!!! Hats off to you. I never got one even after asking," added a user.

A third person added, "Railways never misses a chance to amaze you in wrong ways. Really a matter of concern of extra charging by irctc or its vendors."

"Approach Consumer court, They have to refund the amount collected as well as give you compensation," said a person.

"The total is also wrong. Even if it were 660 GST total shud be 1685. How is it 1620. Surely it is a bogus bill and there seems to be a scam," added a person.

Another person noted, "In addition to all this, after looting us also, the taste and quality of the food they serve in trains I travel are very cheap."