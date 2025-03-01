Passenger Caught With Drugs Over Rs 8 Crore At Amritsar Airport, Arrested

A passenger at Amritsar airport was arrested for possession of narcotics worth about Rs 8 crore, customs officials said on Saturday. They said the passenger, Mandeep Singh, arrived in a flight from Malaysia on February 26.

When his baggage was inspected, officials found 8.17 kg of a narcotics substance that appeared to be ganja, with an estimated value of Rs 8.17 crore.

Singh has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, they said.

In a separate case, customs officials said they seized 400 grams of gold from a passenger who arrived from Singapore.

They said a gold chain and bangle, valued at about Rs 35.60 lakh, has been seized from him.

