'Do You Have Faith In Any Institution Of India,' Parvesh Verma To Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Sunday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning Election Commission's delay in releasing the data for poll percentage in Delhi.

"Doubt armed forces, doubt Parliament, doubt Prime Minister, doubt judiciary, doubt CBI, doubt Lieutenant Governor and now Election Commission...Is there any institution in India you have faith in?" Mr Verma wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted: "Absolutely shocking. What is EC doing? Why are they not releasing poll turnout figures, several hours after polling?"

However, Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh, late on Sunday, announced final voter turnout at 62.59 per cent.

As Delhi elections concluded on Saturday evening, the exit polls predicted that AAP will win a two-thirds majority with some giving it a three-fourth majority in the 70-member Assembly.