Cruise Ship Party Raided By Anti-Drugs Agency In Mumbai, Several Detained

Several people have been detained following a raid on a party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai by the Narcotics Control Bureau or NCB, sources said on Saturday.

The NCB team boarded ship disguised as passengers based on a tip, sources said.

The anti-drugs agency seized banned substances that were allegedly being consumed at a party on board the ship, they said.

Those detained will be brought back to Mumbai on Sunday, they said. According to them, the party began after the ship left Mumbai and was at sea.

The NCB has been actively working on anti-drugs cases since last year. A big case it has been handling includes a chargesheet over an alleged "drugs syndicate" that named 33 people, including actor Rhea Chakraborty, related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence had also seized close to 3,000 kg of heroin at Gujarat's Mundra port early last month, and recovered around 37 kg of the narcotic drug, along with cocaine -- or substance suspected to be the contraband items -- from Delhi and Noida in Uttar Pradesh.