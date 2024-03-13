Parts Of Delhi Receive Light Rain Due To Fresh Western Disturbance

No rain is expected for the next six days

The national capital witnessed a change in weather on Wednesday as parts of the city received light rainfall late in the afternoon triggered by a fresh western disturbance, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds at a speed of 30-40 kmph are expected due to the western disturbance over and adjacent areas of Delhi including isolated pockets of Tughlakabad, Ayanagar, and Deramandi for the next two hours, an IMD official said.

No rain is expected for the next six days, however, the sky will be partly cloudy. The maximum temperature will remain the same in the next two days, with no major differences, the weather department said.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal. The humidity level was recorded as 80 per cent, the IMD's weather bulletin showed.

Meanwhile, the air quality continued to remain in the moderate category even as the AQI reading improved to 164.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

