Parties From These Nations Accept BJP Invite To Witness Its Poll Campaign

Diplomats posted in the country and 25 political parties across the globe have been invited by the ruling BJP to come and witness first-hand the party's campaign for the all-important Lok Sabha polls.

India starts voting in a seven-phase general election on April 19. Votes will be counted on June 4.

Confirmations to witness BJP campaign have come from 15 countries, which includes Nepal, Bangladesh, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and some African countries.

"For the first time in the history of electoral politics of the country, BJP has invited various political parties across the globe to come to India and have a first-hand experience of BJP's campaign. We have invited more than 25 political parties and there's confirmation from 15 of them, mostly in the neighbourhood but also in some far-east Asian countries as well as from African countries," says Vijay Chauthaiwale, who leads the BJP's foreign affairs department.

Unemployment and inflation are the main concerns of Indian voters but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong leadership and India's rising global stature will likely help his re-election bid, says The Hindu newspaper citing Lokniti-CSDS survey.

"Entire idea is to show the breadth and depth of BJP campaign that has resulted in the success of party in consecutive elections, be it assembly of Lok Sabha. We are looking forward to welcome them to India. They will be going to various parts of the country and we will show them various facets of BJP campaign," says Mr Chauthaiwale, who was part of PM Modi's 2014 election war room.

"In addition, we will also will be taking various diplomats in India from various countries and again we will show them BJP campaign. We had done this in past during assembly elections. But it will be first time for the Lok Sabha polls," he adds.

PM Modi's BJP, which is aiming to win a third term, won 303 of 543 seats in the 2019 general elections.

The BJP's push faces serious headwinds in the south. Holding repeated rallies across the south, PM Modi has sought to win new voters, offering his "topmost respect" to the south's Tamil culture and language.

In the last polls, the BJP won just over a fifth of seats -- 29 out of 129 -- across the five southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

In wooing the south, the BJP hopes to wrest the credentials of being a truly pan-India party from its already humbled rival, the opposition Congress Party.

PM Modi's image, bolstered by India's presidency of the G20 last year, has rested widely on his claims of steering the country into becoming one of the world's fastest-growing economies.