Parliament LIVE Updates: Winter Session Begins Today

Parliament's Winter Session 2023: The government has 21 bills on its agenda for the session.

The winter session of Parliament begins today. It is expected to be stormy with the Ethics Committee that probed the cash-for-query allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra slated to lay its report on the opening day in Lok Sabha and the opposition parties firm on opposing some bills on the agenda of the government including the Bill to regulate the appointments for the Chief Election Commission and Other Election Commissioners.

The government held an all-party meeting on Saturday for the smooth functioning of the session that will have 15 sittings between December 4 and December 22.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting of floor leaders of political parties in both houses of Parliament.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi later told reporters that the government is always ready to discuss on the floor of the House, any issue as permitted under rules by respective presiding officers. He also requested all party leaders for active cooperation and support for the smooth functioning of the two Houses of Parliament.

The bills on the agenda of the government include The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 and The Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023.

This is the last full session ahead of next year's general elections and the BJP would like to clear all pending legislations during the Winter Session.

BSP MP Danish Ali stages protest inside the Parliament premises, demanding action against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri.

BJP MPs raise the slogan of "Teesri Baar Modi Sarkar" and "Baar Baar Modi Sarkar" in Lok Sabha in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the winter session of the Parliament commences.

On BJP's victory in three state elections, CPI MP Binoy Viswam says, "The magic (PM Modi's) is temporary. It happened because the INDIA alliance could not fight the battle unitedly. The spirit and the politics of the INDIA alliance have to be upheld. I am sure that if all the parties of the INDIA alliance learn the lessons from this election, they can win back in 2024. We will try for that. Congress as a main force brand in their ends has to relook into its own strategy. It has to learn the qualities of unity. That is the main lesson from this election. I'm sure that they will learn it."



Dec 04, 2023 11:01 (IST) On Parliament session, AAP MP Sushil Gupta says, "...We will demand that Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia be released... Otherwise, we will protest..."



Dec 04, 2023 11:01 (IST) On Parliament session, AAP MP Sushil Gupta says, "...We will demand that Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia be released... Otherwise, we will protest..."

Dec 04, 2023 11:01 (IST) BJP MPs, including JP Nadda, Pralhad Joshi and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, show a victory sign at the Parliament.

Dec 04, 2023 11:01 (IST) BJP MPs, including JP Nadda, Pralhad Joshi and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, show a victory sign at the Parliament.

Dec 04, 2023 10:38 (IST) All party meeting underway at the office of LoP in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge ahead of the commencement of the Winter Session of Parliament today.

Dec 04, 2023 10:37 (IST) BJP MPs, including JP Nadda, Pralhad Joshi and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, show a victory sign at the Parliament.



On BJP's victory in three state elections, CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem says, "I don't think it is Modi magic. It is because of the disunity among secular opposition parties. It is a lesson to Congress who is the leader of opposition unity..."



Dec 04, 2023 10:24 (IST) PM Modi speaks ahead of Winter Session of Parliament

Here are the highlights of his address: Winter is delayed but political temperatures rising

Results of assembly polls encouraging for those committed to people's welfare, country's bright future

Those who move on principle of empowerment of four 'castes' of women, youth, farmers, poor get overwhelming support

When there is commitment to people's welfare then the word anti-incumbency becomes irrelevant

Country has rejected negativity; temple of democracy is important platform for strengthening people's aspirations

I urge all members to come prepared and thorough discussion should take place on bills brought in Parliament



MoS Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal says, "This is the first day of the Winter Session. If Opposition wants discussion on something, they can give notice. Whatever issues the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman decide, Government is ready to discuss all of them."

Dec 04, 2023 10:17 (IST) Winter Session of Parliament

MoS Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal says, "This is the first day of the Winter Session. If Opposition wants discussion on something, they can give notice. Whatever issues the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman decide, Government is ready to discuss all of them."

Dec 04, 2023 08:50 (IST) Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the arrest of an ED officer in Tamil Nadu and another ED officer in Rajasthan in alleged corruption matters.



Dec 04, 2023 08:50 (IST) Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha and demands discussion on the death penalty to 8 ex-Indian Navy personnel in Qatar.

Dec 04, 2023 08:50 (IST) CPI MP Binoy Viswam gives Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 and demands discussion on the "fragile ecology of the Himalayas and the severe threat it causes to workers who are at the forefront of development projects in the region, the concerning situation of workers came to light again in the recent collapse of the under-construction Silkyara tunnel in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand."



BJP MPs Brij Lal and Neeraj Shekhar are expected to present the 246th report on 'The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023'; 247th report on 'The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023'; and the 248th report on 'The Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs in the Rajya Sabha today on day one of the Winter Session.

