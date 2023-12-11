Parliament Winter Session Updates: Amit Shah To Table 2 Jammu And Kashmir Bills In Rajya Sabha Today

New Delhi:
Parliament's Winter Session 2023: The session will continue until December 22.
The eighth day of the Parliment's Winter Session is expected to see few significant businesses in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, as Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be introducing the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha today afternoon. Earlier, the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha.
Apart from that house is expected to see the laying of reports of Standing Committee on Water Resources, and 'Demands for Grants (2023-24)' of the Ministry of Jal Shakti - Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation will be made by Guman Singh Damor.
On Friday, Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha after a discussion on the report of the Ethics Committee in the 'cash for query' that was tabled in the Lower House.
Here are the Highlights on Winter Session of Parliament:
Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduces the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage. Both the bills were passed by the Lok Sabha last week.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Parliament
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the situation of Navy personnel in Qatar and the steps taken to bring them back to India.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on a purported viral video showing on BJP MLA & former Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar's son discussing the transfer of bribe money from a mining businessman
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan will make a Statement correcting the reply given in the name of MoS MEA Meenakashi Lekhi in Lok Sabha on 8th December to Unstarred Question No. 980 by Kumbakudi Sudhakaran, MP regarding 'Declaration of Hamas as Terrorist Organization'.
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari and Janata Dal (U) Aneel Prasad Hegde are to lay on the table, a copy each (in English and Hindi) of two Reports of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Water Resources (2023-24) in the Rajya Sabha today.
Bharatiya Janata Party MPs Baburam Nishad and Satish Chandra Dubey are to lay on the table, a copy of the Thirty-Third Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (2023-2024) on Action Taken by the Government on the Observations/Recommendations contained in its Twenty Seventh Report on the subject - "BIS-Hallmarking and Jewellery" pertaining to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (Consumer Affairs).
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sushil Kumar Modi, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Wilson, and Telugu Desam Party MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar are to present a copy of each
(in English and Hindi) of seven reports of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha today afternoon.