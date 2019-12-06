Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Uproar Over Crimes Against Women

The parliament held a discussion on crimes against women today.

After four men accused of raping and killing a young veterinarian in Telangana were shot dead earlier this morning, the incident has triggered an uproar in parliament amid difference of opinion.

In a stunning twist to a crime that horrified the nation, all four men accused in the gang-rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Telangana were shot dead in the early hours of Friday by the police, who claim they were trying to escape during investigations at the spot where the woman's body was found.

The four men, Mohammed Arif (26), Jollu Shiva (20), Jollu Naveen (20) and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu (20), had been taken to the scene of the crime at 3 am for a reconstruction, the police said. They were at the spot near a bridge where the charred body of the woman was found, around 50 km from Hyderabad, when, the police claim, one of the men signalled to the others, possibly to escape.

