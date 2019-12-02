Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Leaders Demand Justice For Telangana Veterinarian

Centre on Friday had moved the Bill for rationalising, facilitating licensing procedures for firearms use

As the winter session of the parliament enters the third week, the Rajya Sabha discussed the gang-rape and murder of the 26-year-old veterinarian near Hyderabad today. The woman, who was on her way from her house in Telangana's Shadnagar to a veterinary hospital where she worked, was stranded in Shamshabad after her two-wheeler reportedly suffered a puncture. Her body was found below an underbridge.

The Lok Sabha will today have two important Bills for consideration and passing. The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill 2019 will be moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move the Arms (Amendment) Bill 2019 to amend the Arms Act, 1959.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha will consider three bills for consideration and passing.

The first will be The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019, which was introduced in Lok Sabha by Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Mr Shah will move the The Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha. It provides for the constitution and regulation of the Special Protection Group (SPG) to provide security to the Prime Minister, former Prime Ministers, and their immediate family members.

The Bill to provide for merger of Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and for matters connected, as passed by Lok Sabha last week, will be taken into consideration today.

Dec 02, 2019 11:26 (IST) AIADMK MP Vijila Sathyananth says the country is not safe for children and women. 4 people who committed this crime should be hanged till death before Decemebr 31. A fast track court should be set up. Justice delayed is justice denied.

Dec 02, 2019 11:22 (IST) A social reformation takes place: Amee Yajnik

Congress' Amee Yajnik in Rajya Sabha, on rape & murder of woman veterinary doctor in Telangana: I request all the systems, judiciary, legislative, executive & other systems to come together to see that a social reformation takes place. This should be on emergency basis. pic.twitter.com/5q0b4ioILj - ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019

Dec 02, 2019 11:20 (IST) Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in Rajya Sabha on gang-rape and murder of veterinary doctor

"No government or leader would want that such incident occurs in their state, this problem can't be solved by just making laws. To eradicate such acts, there's a need that we take a stand together against such crimes," said Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Dec 02, 2019 11:17 (IST) The issue of rape and murder of Telangana woman veterinarian raised in Lok Sabha

"Desh mein jo ghatnayein ghat rahi hain uspe Sansad bhi chintit hai. I have given permission for discussion on this after Question Hour," says Speaker Om Birla