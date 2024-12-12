Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha again faced adjournments today amid uproar over the BJP alleging Congress' links with US hedge fund tycoon George Soros.
As the proceedings began in Rajya Sabha, BJP president JP Nadda attacked the Congress for questioning the ruling given by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and the party's alleged nexus with Soros.
Mr Nadda, the leader of the House, attacked Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress president and the Leader of the Opposition in the House, for holding a press conference and criticising the Chairman.
Mr Kharge on Wednesday said the opposition was forced to table the no-confidence motion against Mr Dhankhar because he is the "biggest disruptor" of the Upper House. "His actions have hurt the dignity of India," Mr Kharge said.
BJP Issues Whip To Lok Sabha MPs Over Constitution Debate
The BJP has issued a whip to its Lok Sabha MPs over Constitution debate.
Cabinet clears bills for simultaneous polls: Sources
The Union Cabinet has approved bills to implement 'One Nation, One Election', and the draft legislations are likely to be introduced in Parliament in the ongoing Winter session, sources have said.
Trinamool MP gives privilege motion notice against Kiren Rijiju
Trinamool Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose has submitted a privilege motion notice against Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju for making a derogatory remark against opposition leaders in the Upper House.
"Yesterday in the house, addressing the opposition, Mr Rijiju said you all are not worthy of being in this house... The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Mr Kiren Rijiju, instead of doing his best to run Parliament smoothly, has chosen to repeatedly insult the opposition," she told reporters.
BJP Backs Jagdeep Dhankhar, Raises MP's Mimicry, Rahul Gandhi Filming It
The Congress's official social media handle, JP Nadda said, had referred to the Rajya Sabha Chairman as a "cheerleader".
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned amid uproar over George Soros issue
Lok Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 1 pm amid argument between BJP and Congress members over the George Soros issue.
“Chairman's ruling cannot be questioned”: JP Nadda attacks Mallikarjun Kharge
The country wants to know the relationship between former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and US billionaire George Soros, BJP president JP Nadda said in Rajya Sabha today as he slammed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his remarks against Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.
The Congress-led Opposition has brought a no-confidence against the Upper House Chairman.
Defending the Chair, Mr Nadda, who is Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, said, "The Chair cannot be questioned with regard to the admissibility or for other purposes. The Chairman's ruling cannot be questioned or criticised. To do so is contempt of the House or Chairman."
Mr Nadda said Mr Kharge has alleged that he is not given the opportunity to speak in the House. "You have been called to the chamber, and letters have been written by the Chair to the Leader of the Opposition, but the LoP denied it and he has not participated in meetings. This shows your interest in democratic processes."
Rajya Sabha adjourned as BJP raises allegations of Congress-Soros links
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm after chaos erupted when the BJP raised the allegations of Congress-George Soros links.
Senior BJP leader JP Nadda today "condemned" Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's remark Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.
Speaking in the House, he said Mr Kharge's remark was "very objectionable".
"His actions have hurt the dignity of India," Mr Kharge said as he stressed there is no "personal fight" against the Rajya Sabha Chairman.
"His actions have hurt the dignity of India," Mr Kharge said as he stressed there is no "personal fight" against the Rajya Sabha Chairman.
Sadhguru's 'Indian Businesses' Post Amid Congress Protests Over Adani In Parliament
Amid Congress protests in Parliament over the Adani issue, spiritual leader Sadhguru has said wealth creators and job providers of the country should not become the "subject of political rhetoric".
Lok Sabha speaker accepts Trinamool MP's apology over his comment on Jyotiraditya Scindia
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has said Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee should not have made a personal attack on Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.
Speaking after the proceedings began today, he said that such remarks should not be made regarding caste, religion, creed and sex.
Mr Birla said Mr Banerjee had apologised on the floor of the house and in writing as well and that he has accepted his apology.
He also urged all members to "uphold the dignity" of the House by abstaining from engaging in personal attacks, fostering an atmosphere of respect and decorum.
The Trinamool leader had commented on Mr Scindia's appearance on Wednesday.
Parliament proceedings have resumed day after chaos over no-trust motion against the Rajya Sabha chairman.
Parliament Session Live: AAP MP Sanjay Singh wants discussion on "rising" crimes in Delhi
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has given suspension of business notice to discuss the deterioration of law and order situation, rise of crimes and threats to representatives in Delhi.
Parliament Live: Congress MP wants to raise issue of unpaid stipends for medical interns
Congress MP Vijay Kumar has moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to address the urgent issue of unpaid and irregular stipends for medical interns and residents across India.
He has highlighted complaints of students being underpaid or coerced into paying fees, citing NMC data showing 27% receive no stipend. He has urged the government to ensure fair treatment and safety for medical professionals.
Parliament Session Live: Congress to hold meeting to discuss strategy for house
The Congress will shortly hold a meeting at the party Parliamentary Party office to outline its strategy for the floor of the house.
The meeting will be held at around 10:15 am following which the opposition will also hold a protest outside the parliament building.
The opposition was forced to table the no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chair Jagdeep Dhankhar because he is "biggest disruptor" of the Upper House, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said on Wednesday.
"His actions have hurt the dignity of India," Mr Kharge said, as he also stressed there is no "personal fight" against the Rajya Sabha Chairman.
"We have been compelled to take this step. We have already given a notice. The opposition is here to speak, standing together, on this sensitive issue. I am sad to say the Chairman left us with no option. For three years, he gave us neither time nor space to raise critical issues."
"We expect protection from the Chairperson... but he keeps gesturing to ruling party MPs to speak. Who will listen to the opposition when the Chair himself defends the government?"
In brief remarks to reporters, Mr Kharge also said the Chair "tries to insult opposition leaders" and "indulges in schooling MPs like a headmaster". "He is working like the government's spokesperson... the biggest disruptor of the Rajya Sabha is the Chairperson..."
"... (but the) notice for is not about personal grievances or political battles," he said.
Parliament proceedings will resume today, a day after Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned amid uproar over INDIA bloc submitting a notice in the Rajya Sabha for moving a no-confidence motion against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.