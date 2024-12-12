Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha again faced adjournments today amid uproar over the BJP alleging Congress' links with US hedge fund tycoon George Soros.

As the proceedings began in Rajya Sabha, BJP president JP Nadda attacked the Congress for questioning the ruling given by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and the party's alleged nexus with Soros.

Mr Nadda, the leader of the House, attacked Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress president and the Leader of the Opposition in the House, for holding a press conference and criticising the Chairman.

Mr Kharge on Wednesday said the opposition was forced to table the no-confidence motion against Mr Dhankhar because he is the "biggest disruptor" of the Upper House. "His actions have hurt the dignity of India," Mr Kharge said.

Here Are Highlights On Parliament Winter Session 2024: