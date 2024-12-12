Sadhguru On Parliament Disruptions And Attack On Big Businesses

Amid Congress protests in Parliament over the Adani issue, spiritual leader Sadhguru has said wealth creators and job providers of the country should not become the "subject of political rhetoric" and that it is important for Indian business to thrive. Sadhguru has said it was "disheartening" to observe disruptions in Parliament.

"It is disheartening to observe disruptions in the Indian Parliament, particularly when we aspire to be a beacon of democracy for the world. The wealth creators and job providers of India should not become subject of political rhetoric... If there are discrepancies, that can be handled within the framework of law, but should not become political football. Most important that Indian businesses must thrive. It's the only way Bharat will become Bhavya Bharat," he said in a post on X.

The Winter Session of Parliament, which started on November 25, has seen little business due to repeated adjournments. The session is likely to end around December 20 before the year-end holidays.

When the session started, Congress MPs demanded a discussion on the US Department of Justice indictment against the directors of Adani Green. This led to differences within the Opposition ranks because Congress allies like Trinamool Congress wanted the House to function and raise issues such as price rise, Manipur unrest and unemployment.

The Adani Group has maintained that Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani, and senior executive Vneet Jaain are clear of bribery charges. Gautam Adani has said this is not a challenge the group has faced for the first time and stressed that "every attack makes us stronger".

Other issues that have halted business in the two Houses include the Opposition's no-confidence motion against Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and the ruling BJP's allegations that the Congress worked with US billionaire George Soros to destabilise the country. The main Opposition has denied the charge.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)