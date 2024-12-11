Parliament Live Updates: Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day without transacting any business as chaos erupted over the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition against the House Chairman and the George Soros issue. After the House reassembled after the day's first adjournment, Leader of the House JP Nadda demanded a discussion on the alleged Congress-George Soros link, triggering an uproar from the opposition benches.
The Winter Session of the Parliament commenced on November 25 and will go on till December 20.
Here Are The Highlights from Parliament Winter Session 2024:
Lok Sabha Adjourned For The Day
Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the day.
Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 5 pm
Lok Sabha adjourned till 5 pm after spat between opposition and treasury benches.
Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 4:40 PM
Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 4:40 pm.
BJP, Congress Both Forcing Adjournments: Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee
Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee has blamed both the BJP and the Congress over the repeated adjournments in Parliament. Talking to reporters outside Parliament, Mr Banerjee said that these parties force adjournments due to which others do not get the opportunity to raise their issues. "The House functions as per the wishes of the Congress and BJP... Congress and BJP should decide if they want to run the House or not," Mr Banerjee told reporters. "The BJP is the ruling party, the Congress is the main opposition party. They get more opportunities in the House, we don't get anything. They shut the House when they want on any issue," he added.
"Government Itself Is Disrupting (Parliament)": Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
#WATCH | On Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day and Lok Sabha till 2pm amid ruckus, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "It is a matter of shame. It is the first time, I am seeing that the government itself is disrupting (Parliament proceedings)." pic.twitter.com/2kMoZTXCh1— ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2024
Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill Taken Up For Consideration In Lok Sabha
The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024 taken up for consideration and passing in #LokSabha.@AmitShah @AmitShahOffice @sansad_tv #WinterSession #WinterSession2024 #Parliament #LokSabha— LOK SABHA (@LokSabhaSectt) December 11, 2024
Rajya Sabha Opposition Leaders' Press Conference At 3 PM Today
Leaders of all INDIA parties in the Rajya Sabha will address a press conference today at 3PM in Speakers Hall of the Constitution Club, says Jairam Ramesh
Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM
Lok Sabha has been adjourned and will meet again at 2 pm.
Kiren Rijiju Briefs PM Modi Over No-Confidence Motion Against Rajya Sabha Chairman
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiran Rijiju is meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is briefing him on the no-confidence motion brought by the Opposition against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar.
BJP MP Jagadambika Pal Demands Discussion on Congress-Soros Links In Parliament
BJP MP Jagdambika Pal has demanded that the alleged ties between Congress and George Soros should be discussed in Parliament. Speaking to NDTV, Jagdambika Pal said, "George Soros has tried to weaken the economy in India. It is necessary to discuss in Parliament what is the relationship of the Congress party with such anti-India forces. Congress has brought a notice of no-confidence motion against the Vice President to avoid our questions regarding his relationship with George Soros."
Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till Tomorrow Amid Chaos
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till tomorrow amid chaos.
"Rajya Sabha Chairman Was Biased Even Today": Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh
"Even today the conduct of the Rajya Sabha Chairman was biased. He gave Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiran Riju a chance to speak for 15 minutes while we were not given a chance to put forth our point in the Rajya Sabha. The opposition is united. We want to move a no-confidence motion against the Vice President in the House," Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh told NDTV.
Rajya Sabha Adjourned, Will Meet Again At Noon
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned amid chaos, will meet again at noon.
"Parliamentary Affairs Minister Is Parliamentary Disturbance Minister": Congress MP
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has dubbed Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju the "Parliamentary Disturbance Minister", accusing him of not letting the House function amid a blame game over logjam in the parliament. "Yesterday, when (Sarbananda) Sonowal ji was introducing a bill, Kiren Rijiju disturbed the parliament," he said.
Congress MP's Notice To Discuss Boosting Tourism Infrastructure In Kanyakumari
Kanyakumari Lok Sabha MP Vijayakumar alias Vijay Vasanth has given a notice to move an adjournment motion to discuss the urgent need for improving tourism infrastructure in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, and across the country.
Parliament News Live: Congress MP's Notice To Discuss Violence Against Muslims
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgari has given a notice under rule 267 on an increase in violence against Muslims.
Congress Committed To Ensure Smooth Functioning: Gaurav Gogoi Writes To Speaker
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who is the party's Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha, has written to the Speaker reiterating the Congress's commitment to ensure Parliament functions smoothly, says Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. "He has suggested a way forward to resume proceedings," said Mr Ramesh.
Congress MPs To Discuss Unique Way To Protest In Parliament Complex
Congress MPs will meet at 10.15 am at the Congress Parliamentary Party office to discuss a unique way to protest outside the Parliament House.
Parliament Agenda Today
Amidst the political stalemate in both Houses of the Parliament, the government has listed the following legislative agenda in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday:
Lok Sabha : Bills for consideration and passing
- The Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024
- The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024
Rajya Sabha: Bill for consideration and passing
- The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024
Parliament Live: "BJP MPs Wilfully Disrupting Both Houses": Trinamool's Saket Gokhale
"All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) want Parliament to run like we’ve been saying from the start of the Winter Session. Today, two of our MPs have Zero Hour notices listed in Rajya Sabha which raise important people’s issues. This entire week, BJP MPs (not the Opposition) have been willfully disrupting both Houses," says Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale.