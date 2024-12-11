Parliament Live Updates: Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day without transacting any business as chaos erupted over the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition against the House Chairman and the George Soros issue. After the House reassembled after the day's first adjournment, Leader of the House JP Nadda demanded a discussion on the alleged Congress-George Soros link, triggering an uproar from the opposition benches.

The Winter Session of the Parliament commenced on November 25 and will go on till December 20.