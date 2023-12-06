Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Proceedings To Resume At 11 AM

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: The session will continue till December 22

The proceedings in both houses of Parliament will resume today at 11 am. On the third day of the ongoing winter session, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are likely to be rocked by the remarks of DMK MP DNV Senthil Kumar, who on Tuesday sparked controversy by describing the Hindi heartland as "gaumutra states".

Participating in a discussion on the J&K Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill in the House, Mr Kumar said that the BJP can win elections only in the Hindi heartland states and not in south India. His description of the Hindi heartland as "gaumutra" states was expunged by the Lok Sabha Speaker later, but the remarks triggered a row with several members across party lines condemning the DMK leader.

Facing flak, he later apologised.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Lok Sabha debated the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023. The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was introduced in Lok Sabha on July 26, 2023, and amends the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act of 2004.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Winter Session of Parliament:

Dec 06, 2023 07:18 (IST) Rajya Sabha To Discuss Economic Situation

The Rajya Sabha is likely to continue the discussion, initiated on Tuesday, on the prevailing economic situation in the country.

The discussion was initiated by Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien on Tuesday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to table a statement showing the Supplementary Demands for Grants, 2023-24, the news agency ANI reported citing sources.

