Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Congress Protests Over Electoral Bonds

Among those who were seen protesting near the Gandhi statue were Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor, Karti Chidambaram and Manish Tewari among others.

All India | Edited by | Updated: November 22, 2019 11:35 IST
As the winter session of the parliament enters the fifth day, the Congress MPs today held a protest against the issue of electoral bonds in the parliament, demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi breaks his silence over it.

The issue of electoral bonds has snowballed into a political flashpoint following reports that the Reserve Bank of India and the Election Commission had reservations against them, but were overruled by the Modi government.

Nov 22, 2019
11:35 (IST)
Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmaker Dola Sen on Friday gave a zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over "stop privatisation of profit-making Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs)", news agency ANI reported. 

On Wednesday, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) accorded ''in-principle'' approval for strategic disinvestment in five central public-sector enterprises including the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL).
