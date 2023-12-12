Parliament Winter Session 2023 LIVE Updates: More Important Businesses Lined Up In Both Houses Today

Parliament LIVE Updates: The session will continue until December 22.

After the passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2023 by the Rajya Sabha, the Upper House has more businesses lined for today as the Parliament reconvenes for the ongoing Winter Session.

Both Houses are scheduled to take up important businesses on the ninth day of the Winter Session, as Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is to move the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage to regulate the appointment, conditions of service and term of office of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners, and the procedure for transaction of business by the Election Commission.



Here are the LIVE Updates on Winter Session of Parliament:

Bill to reserve one-third seats for women in J-K assembly introduced in Lok Sabha

A bill seeking to reserve one-third of assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023 was introduced in the House by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai.

The bill seeks to enable greater representation and participation of women as public representatives in law-making processes of Jammu and Kashmir assembly.



Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moves the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage to regulate the appointment, conditions of service and term of office of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners, and the procedure for transaction of business by the Election Commission.



Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "I would like to speak on the Silkyara tunnel rescue. 41 workers were trapped for 17 days in the tunnel. I would also like to report the recent incidents of collapse in the Himalayas taking place...The reasons that have been cited by the experts are fractured or fragile rock, water seepage, landslide-prone Himalayan rock system, lack of geological and geotechnical studies, improper study of CR zone, and failure to design an escape tunnel. At the last moment, rat hole miners were engaged to rescue those labourers. I feel that this kind of situation which took place in Uttarkashi could have been averted provided the government had taken a little patience with those geologists who had earlier red-flagged that these kinds of tunnels could be disastrous, but the government is still not responding to such incident..."



The 'Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2023' also introduced in Lok Sabha

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Parliament

'The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023' introduced in Lok Sabha.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi arrives at the Parliament for its winter session proceedings.

Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the situation of Navy personnel in Qatar and the steps taken to bring them back to India.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reintroduce three proposed criminal law bills--the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita--with amended versions, following various recommendations made by a parliamentary panel.

On December 11, Union Home Minister Amit Shah notified Lok Sabha members that the three criminal law bills would be withdrawn and replaced with three new bills that would incorporate the improvements proposed by a parliamentary committee.

A Statement from the office of the Home Minister said " The bill (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Sakshya Bill and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita) was referred to Department related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs on August 18 for consideration. The Committee held several round of discussion with the officials of the Ministry of Hme Affairs, Ministry of Law and justice, domain experst and various stakeholders and submitted its reports along with recommendations on November 10. Based on the recommendations of the Committee ammendments are proposed in the bill (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Sakshya Bill and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita). it is proposed to introduce a new bill in place of the bill. "

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at the Parliament

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at the Parliament

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi says, "...The Standing Committee has given several recommendations on the three bills (Criminal Bills) given to it by the Home Minister...The new bill will be introduced today."

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi says, "...The Standing Committee has given several recommendations on the three bills (Criminal Bills) given to it by the Home Minister...The new bill will be introduced today."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president JP Nadda arrive at the Parliament.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi gives Adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the recent train accidents and their effects on the transportation system.



Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the massive loss to MSME industries in the districts of Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, Chennai and Chengalpattu in Tamil Nadu due to recent floods.

Rajya Sabha MPs Anil Jain and Radha Mohan Das Agrawal are to lay on the table, a copy (in English and Hindi) of the Twenty-First Report of the Committee on Public Undertakings (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on 'Oil India Limited' in the House today.



Rajya Sabha MPs Abdul Wahab and Ashok Kumar Mittal are to lay on the table, a copy (in English and Hindi) of the Twenty-Sixth Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on 'India and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) - Contours of Cooperation'.



Rajya Sabha MPs Satish Chandra Dubey and Fauzia Khan are to lay on the table, a copy (in English and Hindi) of the Thirty-Fourth Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (2023-2024) on Action Taken by the Government on the Observations/Recommendations contained in the Twenty-Eighth Report of the Committee on "Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY)" pertaining to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (Department of Food and Public Distribution).



Rajya Sabha MPs Laxmikant Bajpayee, Vivek Tankha and Jayant Chaudhary are to present the Two Hundred and Fifty-second Report (in English and Hindi) of the Committee on Subordinate Legislation on the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017 in the House today.



Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is to move the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and passage to repeal certain enactments and to amend an enactment. The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha.

