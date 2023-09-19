Parliament Special Session Live Updates: Proceedings To Move To New Parliament Building

The sitting will shift to the new parliament building today.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will meet in the new parliament building today at 1:15 PM and 2:15 PM respectively.

A special five-day session of the parliament began on Monday with a discussion on the parliament's journey of 75 years. Eight bills are listed for this current ongoing session.

The sitting will shift to the new parliament building after a function in the central hall of the current building.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, JMM leader Shibu Soren and BJP MP Maneka Gandhi have been invited to address the special function in Central Hall of Parliament as seniormost parliamentarians.



The new parliament building on Kartavya Path, the heart of Delhi, was opened by PM Modi. The building can seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber.

The Parliament session will end on Friday.

Here are the Live Updates on the Special Parliament Session:

Sep 19, 2023 09:53 (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives At The Parliament

#WATCH | Special Session of Parliament: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Parliament. pic.twitter.com/lcJicS48LV - ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2023

Sep 19, 2023 09:40 (IST) Security personnel at the Parliament building in the new uniform





Sep 19, 2023 09:40 (IST) Women's Reservation Bill Cleared In Key Cabinet Meeting, Sources Say



A bill to ensure the reservation of 33 per cent seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies was cleared by the Union cabinet on Monday evening, sources told NDTV. The government is yet to make an official announcement and skipped the customary briefing after the cabinet meet.

The meeting had spiked interest in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment earlier today that "historic decisions" will be taken in this special session.

A few key meetings held earlier added to the expectations -- Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi met Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda.

Sep 19, 2023 09:38 (IST) Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at the Parliament

Sep 19, 2023 09:38 (IST) Update- Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha members gather for group photograph hours before parliamentary proceedings shift to new Parliament building