Parliament Special Session Live Updates: Proceedings To Move To New Parliament Building

New Delhi:
The sitting will shift to the new parliament building today.
The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will meet in the new parliament building today at 1:15 PM and 2:15 PM respectively.
A special five-day session of the parliament began on Monday with a discussion on the parliament's journey of 75 years. Eight bills are listed for this current ongoing session.
The sitting will shift to the new parliament building after a function in the central hall of the current building.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, JMM leader Shibu Soren and BJP MP Maneka Gandhi have been invited to address the special function in Central Hall of Parliament as seniormost parliamentarians.
The new parliament building on Kartavya Path, the heart of Delhi, was opened by PM Modi. The building can seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber.
The Parliament session will end on Friday.
Here are the Live Updates on the Special Parliament Session:
Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives At The Parliament
Security personnel at the Parliament building in the new uniform Women's Reservation Bill Cleared In Key Cabinet Meeting, Sources Say
A bill to ensure the reservation of 33 per cent seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies was cleared by the Union cabinet on Monday evening, sources told NDTV. The government is yet to make an official announcement and skipped the customary briefing after the cabinet meet.
The meeting had spiked interest in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment earlier today that "historic decisions" will be taken in this special session.
A few key meetings held earlier added to the expectations -- Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi met Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at the Parliament
Update- Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha members gather for group photograph hours before parliamentary proceedings shift to new Parliament building
- The Indian parliament, through an official notification today, made the historic move from the well-loved circular Lutyens building to the mammoth lion-capitol-topped triangular edifice on Central Vista that is seen as the emblem of a New India.
- Sources said after a photo session and a function in the Central Hall of the old parliament building, the Prime Minister will walk to the new Parliament House, carrying a copy of the Constitution. All the MPs will follow him on foot and later, meet at their respective chambers in the new parliament.
- Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, JMM leader Shibu Soren and BJP MP Maneka Gandhi have been invited to address the special function in Central Hall of Parliament as seniormost parliamentarians.