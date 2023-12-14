Parliament Security Breach: What Is A Visitor's Pass And How It Is Issued

In a major security breach, two intruders managed to jump from the visitors' gallery in the Lok Sabha and let off with smoke canisters on Wednesday. The pair, Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma, entered the Lok Sabha via visitors' passes provided to them by BJP MP Pratap Simha.

The incident has led to Parliament authorities stepping up security but has also raised questions on the process of issuing visitors' passes. As per the rules, the Parliament security staff inside the public gallery has to maintain a close vigil on the visitors and ensure that everybody maintains silence and does not indulge in any disruptive activities, like shouting slogans, attempting to throw leaflets or entering the chamber.



Process for entry of visitors to Lok Sabha:



1. The Lok Sabha Handbook states that the visitors' cards (public gallery) are issued for the guests of the Members of Parliament on the previous day on applications from members in yellow application forms available in the Centralised Pass Issue Cell (CPIC).



2. In the application form for visitors, the MPs need to mention details like the full name of the visitor, father's/husband's name in full, age, nationality and passport number (for foreigner visitors only), details of occupation, full Delhi address and permanent address.



3. MPs also have to provide a certificate on the application form that reads, "The above-named visitor is my relation/personal friend/known to me personally and I take full responsibility for her/him.”



5. As per the Handbook, the application for visitors' card should contain the name of not more than four guests of the member and should reach the CPIC before 4 pm on the working day previous to the date for which the visitor's card is required.



6. For visitors' cards on same-day applications from members, red forms available with the CPIC are issued subject to observance of certain conditions.



7. To get same-day passes issued, the "Deputy Leader or the Whip of the Party, whosoever is authorised by the Party, should recommend the issue of same-day passes on the application form. The member is also required to take the visitor to the concerned Joint Secretary/Additional Secretary for the purpose," the handbook states.

'Admission of strangers'



Rule 386 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha governs the "admission, withdrawal and removal" of visitors. "The admission of strangers during the sittings of the House to those portions of the House which are not reserved for the exclusive use of members shall be regulated in accordance with orders made by the Speaker," it reads.



The Speaker, under Rule 387, can order "withdrawal of strangers from any part of the House."