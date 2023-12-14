Parliament Security Breach Accused Charged Under Anti-Terror Law: 10 Facts

The six accused include Sagar Sharma and D Manoranjan, who used yellow smoke canisters inside Lok Sabha, and Neelam Devi and Amol Shinde, who burst red and yellow canisters outside Parliament.

The other arrested accused are Lalit Jha and Vicky Sharma, both from Gurgaon. Jha reportedly shot videos of the other accused deploying smoke canisters outside and fled with their cellphones. Vicky Sharma allegedly sheltered the other accused,

The Delhi Police's investigation so far has found that all the accused were linked to a social media group named Bhagat Singh Fan Club, according to sources.

The accused met in Mysore about one-and-a-half years back and discussed how to go about the plan. Another meeting took place about nine months back when the accused planned their moves.

Sagar Sharma, sources said, came to Delhi from Lucknow this July. During that visit, he could not enter Parliament, but recced it from outside, carefully noting the security checks. To execute the plan for yesterday, the accused reached Delhi this Sunday. They put up at Vicky's home in Gurugram.

Amol Shinde, it is learnt, got the smoke canisters from his hometown in Maharashtra. The canisters were distributed among the members of the group during a meeting at India Gate.

All the six wanted to go inside Parliament, but only Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan managed to get the passes, sources have told NDTV. The two entered Parliament at noon yesterday.

Shocking scenes were witnessed during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha yesterday when Sagar Sharma jumped out of the visitors' gallery and into the chamber. He opened a yellow smoke canister and jumped from desk to desk in an attempt to reach the Speaker's Chair.

As MPs overpowered and beat him up, Manoranjan too opened a smoke canister. He, too, was soon caught. Shortly before the scenes played out inside Lok Sabha, Neelam and Amol burst canisters outside, and raised slogans against "dictatorship".