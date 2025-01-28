Parliament Panel On Waqf Circulates Draft Report. Opposition Says "Farce"

The parliamentary panel reviewing the Waqf bill circulated a 655-page report today, incorporating all the changes suggested by its members. The Opposition, though, has alleged that none of its amendments have been incorporated.

Amid fears that the existing Waqf properties will be subject to scrutiny after the amended law comes into force, the committee has recommended that no cases will be reopened against such properties on a retrospective basis, provided the asset is not in dispute or belongs to the government.

The committee has accepted 14 amendments, which have been suggested by members of the BJP or its allies.

The bill proposes numerous changes to the way Waqf boards are administered, including nominating non-Muslim and (at least two) women members.

The bill also has a provision that says the central Waqf Council must include a union minister and three MPs, two ex-judges, four people of 'national repute', and senior government officials, none of whom need be from the Islamic faith.

Further, under the new rules the Waqf Council can't claim land.

The Opposition leaders have also criticised the committee alleging a very short time has been allowed for studying the draft report.

The committee chaired by BJP leader Jagdambika Pal is expected to adopt the report on Wednesday.

"The parliamentary committee on Waqf Bill has been reduced to a farce. We were told that the draft report of the committee and its bill will be discussed tomorrow at 10 am. It is a 655-page report which has been sent to us just now," said DMK leader A Raja.

Mr Raja said the MPs are expected to go through it, provide comments and submit dissent notes.

"This is simply not possible. What is the point of an independent parliamentary committee if the government does as it pleases anyway," the former Union minister asked.

Key Provisions of the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025