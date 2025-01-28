Parliament Panel On Waqf Circulates Draft Report. Opposition Says "Farce"

The parliamentary panel reviewing the Waqf bill circulated a 655-page report today, incorporating all the changes suggested by its members. The Opposition, though, has alleged that none of its amendments have been incorporated.
Amid fears that the existing Waqf properties will be subject to scrutiny after the amended law comes into force, the committee has recommended that no cases will be reopened against such properties on a retrospective basis, provided the asset is not in dispute or belongs to the government.
The committee has accepted 14 amendments, which have been suggested by members of the BJP or its allies.
The bill proposes numerous changes to the way Waqf boards are administered, including nominating non-Muslim and (at least two) women members.
The bill also has a provision that says the central Waqf Council must include a union minister and three MPs, two ex-judges, four people of 'national repute', and senior government officials, none of whom need be from the Islamic faith.
Further, under the new rules the Waqf Council can't claim land.
The Opposition leaders have also criticised the committee alleging a very short time has been allowed for studying the draft report.
The committee chaired by BJP leader Jagdambika Pal is expected to adopt the report on Wednesday.
"The parliamentary committee on Waqf Bill has been reduced to a farce. We were told that the draft report of the committee and its bill will be discussed tomorrow at 10 am. It is a 655-page report which has been sent to us just now," said DMK leader A Raja.
Mr Raja said the MPs are expected to go through it, provide comments and submit dissent notes.
"This is simply not possible. What is the point of an independent parliamentary committee if the government does as it pleases anyway," the former Union minister asked.
Key Provisions of the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025
- Two Muslim women will continue to be included as members in both the State Waqf Boards (Section 14) and the Central Waqf Council (Section 9) to ensure Muslim women's empowerment and participation in waqf management.
- The State Waqf Boards will now include one member from the Muslim OBC community, ensuring broader representation (Section 14).
- The State Government may establish separate Waqf Boards for Aghakhani and Bohra communities, acknowledging their distinct religious needs (Section 13).
- In Waqf Alal Aulad (family waqfs), women's inheritance rights will be safeguarded. A waqif can dedicate property only after ensuring that female heirs receive their rightful share (Section 3A(2)).
- Registered Waqf by User will continue to be recognized as waqf, except in cases where the property is under dispute or owned by the government (Section 3(r)).
- The Limitation Act will apply to all waqf-related cases from the commencement of this Act, ensuring timely resolution and preventing prolonged litigation (Section 107).
- The online registration process will be introduced to automate the entire life cycle of waqf properties through the portal.
- Waqf Boards must upload all waqf property details on a central portal within six months. The Waqf Tribunal may grant extensions on a case-by-case basis.
- If a government property is claimed as waqf, an officer above the rank of Collector, notified by the State Government, will conduct an inquiry as per the law. Until the report is submitted, such government properties will not be treated as waqf (Section 3C).
- Muslim trusts that function similarly to waqf but are governed by trust laws will be excluded from the Waqf Act, 1995, preventing legal conflicts (Section 2A).
- The income from Waqf Alal Aulad can be used to support widows, divorced women, and orphans, if specified by the waqif (Section 3(r)(iv)).
- The finality of tribunal decisions has been removed. Any aggrieved person can now appeal to the High Court within ninety days of the tribunal's decision.
- Online registration certificates of waqf properties will be issued through the portal.
