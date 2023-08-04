Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: 3 Bills Listed In Lok Sabha Agenda For Today

Parliament Live Updates: There are three bills listed in Lok Sabha agenda for today.

Amid a walkout by opposition parties, The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which will replace an ordinance promulgated for handling the transfers and postings of senior officers in the city government.

The Bill sailed through the Lower House of Parliament easily as the BJP-led NDA has the majority. The bill will now go to Rajya Sabha

The government has decided to bring the Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha on Monday. No Bills are listed in Rajya Sabha agenda today.

There are three bills listed in Lok Sabha agenda for today.

Here are the Live Updates on Parliament Monsoon Session:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Aug 04, 2023 11:14 (IST) On Opposition, Union Minister Anurag Thakur says, "...On the Delhi Bill, they could not put their stance forward. It was clear that till now the Opposition has only worked to eyewash the people of the country. They have wasted the time and money of the country. It was decided from the very first day that a discussion on Manipur will happen. Why is the Opposition running? This is because they don't have an argument or the facts..."

Aug 04, 2023 11:14 (IST) Update- Opposition MPs raise slogans and demand PM's statement on Manipur violence in Lok Sabha

Aug 04, 2023 10:34 (IST) On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement in Lok Sabha on Delhi Services Bill, Congress leader K Suresh says, "They show double standards. Whenever they want, they are using Nehru, Patel and Ambedkar and whenever they don't want, they are blaming...This is the political tactics of the BJP..." #WATCH | Delhi: On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement in Lok Sabha on Delhi Services Bill, Congress leader K Suresh says, "They show double standards. Whenever they want, they are using Nehru, Patel and Ambedkar and whenever they don't want, they are blaming...This is the... pic.twitter.com/6b29SQMbKo - ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2023 On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement in Lok Sabha on Delhi Services Bill, Congress leader K Suresh says, "They show double standards. Whenever they want, they are using Nehru, Patel and Ambedkar and whenever they don't want, they are blaming...This is the political tactics of the BJP..."

Aug 04, 2023 10:03 (IST) I will respond to the notice as per law. Privilege notice was brought against many big leaders in the past, I feel proud that I have now joined the list of such leaders: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on privilege notice against him moved by BJP #WATCH | I will respond to the notice as per law. Privilege notice was brought against many big leaders in the past, I feel proud that I have now joined the list of such leaders: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha

on privilege notice against him moved by BJP pic.twitter.com/8WfhDoPm0l - ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2023

Aug 04, 2023 09:09 (IST) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to move The Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha today.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to move The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the House today.

Aug 04, 2023 09:09 (IST) INDIA parties floor leaders will hold a meeting today at 10am in the office of LoP Rajya Sabha in Parliament, to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the house.

Aug 04, 2023 09:09 (IST) RJD MP Manoj Jha and AAP MP Raghav Chandha give Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss the situation in Manipur.

Aug 04, 2023 09:08 (IST) Congress MP Manish Tewari moves adjournment motion notice in LS seeking discussion on border situation with China

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Friday gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.

In his letter to the Secretary-General, Lok Sabha, Manish Tewari said, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to have a discussion on the border situation with China."

He further urged the Government to inform the House of the situation at the border with China adding that reports are coming out from Chushul, Eastern Ladakh that China's People Liberation Army (PLA) has pitched four tents in a "buffer zone" and their forces are demanding a 15-20 km Buffer Zone inside Indian territory.



Aug 04, 2023 09:08 (IST) There are three bills listed in Lok Sabha agenda for today.

1.The Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023 The Bill seeks to empower the Commander-in-Chief or the Officer-in-Command of Inter-services Organisations in respect of service personnel who are subject to the Air Force Act, 1950, the Army Act, 1950 and the Navy Act, 1957

2.The Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill, 2023 The Bill seeks to establish the Anusandhan National Research Foundation to provide high level strategic direction for research, innovation and entrepreneurship in the fields of natural sciences including mathematical sciences, engineering and technology, environmental and earth sciences, health and agriculture.

3.The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023.





Aug 04, 2023 09:07 (IST) No Bills are listed in Rajya Sabha agenda today.



Aug 04, 2023 09:07 (IST) The government has decided to bring the Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha on Monday.