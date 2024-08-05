Monsoon Session Live Updates: Key Bills To Be Tabled In Parliament Today

Parliament Updates: This is the first session of Parliament after the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha.

The Parliament's Budget Session resumes today with several key bills on the agenda, following a week of intense debates between opposition and ruling parties who are likely to again spar over several issues.

In the Lok Sabha, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Appropriation Bill and Finance Bill.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is set to present legislation on readjusting the representation of Scheduled Tribes in Goa's Assembly constituencies.

The Rajya Sabha will see the introduction of the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill by Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday.

In the Rajya Sabha, opposition members plan to discuss the functioning of several ministries, including Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, New and Renewable Energy, and Cooperation.

The monsoon session of Parliament commenced on July 22 and as per the schedule, the session will conclude on August 12.

Here are the Live Updates on Monsoon Session of Parliament:



Aug 05, 2024 11:10 (IST) Congress' Manish Tewari gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha urging discussion on 'border situation, huge trade deficit with China'

Congress MP Manish Tewari gave an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the "border situation and the huge trade deficit with China" in the House today.

In the notice, Tewari asked the house to suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules and other business of the day to discuss the matter.

"Since 2019, there have been ongoing border clashes between India and China, with reports of Chinese troops blocking access to patrolling points in Eastern Ladakh. Recent reports suggests that China has completed construction of a 400-metre bridge which gives Chinese forces the ability to speedily move troops between the North and South bank of the Pangong Lake. Additionally, in 2023-24, India's trade deficit with China exceeded USD 85 billion, with exports at USD 16.65 billion and imports at USD 101.75 billion," Mr Tewari mentioned in the notice dated August 4.



Aug 05, 2024 11:10 (IST) Hardeep Singh Puri to introduce bill to amend Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Act in Rajya Sabha today



Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri is set to introduce the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024 in Rajya Sabha on Monday to amend the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Act,1948.

Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi will lay on the table the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on Information Systems Audit of selected Central Public Sector Enterprises - Union Government (Commercial) - Ministry of Petroleum and Natual Gas no. 2 of 2024 (Compliance Audit Observations).

