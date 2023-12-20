Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Several Bills And Motions Lined Up For Consideration In Lok Sabha

Winter Session LIVE Updates: The winter session will continue until December 22.

After another day of disruptions and suspensions in the ongoing Winter Session, both Houses will reconvene for business today.

As the session resumes at Lok Sabha, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is to move a bill to amend and consolidate the law relating to the development, expansion and operation of telecommunication services and telecommunication networks; assignment of spectrum.

While Mos Law, Arjun Ram Meghwal will be moving the bill to regulate the appointment, conditions of service and term of office of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners, the procedure for transaction of business by the Election Commission and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, as passed by Rajya Sabha, be taken into consideration.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Singh Thakur to move that the Bill to provide for press, registration of periodicals and matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, as passed by Rajya Sabha, be taken into consideration.

Apart from that bill to consolidate and amend the provisions relating to offences and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto and the Bill to consolidate and amend the law relating to Criminal Procedure moved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 19 will also be taken into consideration.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Winter Session of Parliament:

Parliament Winter Session Update

Opposition MPs protest against the Central government in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament premises

Opposition MPs protest against the Central government in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament premises

141 Opposition MPs have been suspended for winter session



141 Opposition MPs have been suspended for winter session pic.twitter.com/BvvuwGHCFR - ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2023

Winter Session of Parliament

Various reports of the Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committees on Industries; Defence; External Affairs; as well as Labour Textiles and Skill Development are to be laid on the table of Rajya Sabha today.



Winter Session of Parliament Update

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is to move a motion in the Rajya Sabha today for election to the court of the University of Delhi so that the House proceed to elect, in such a manner as directed by the Chairman, one member from amongst the members of the House to be a member of the Court of the University of Delhi.



Winter Session of Parliament Update

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is to move the Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and return to provide for the immediate effect for a limited period of provisions in Bills relating to the imposition or increase of duties of customs or excise. The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha.



Winter Session of Parliament Update

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is to move the Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and return further to amend the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017. The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha.

