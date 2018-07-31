5 Points On Bill To Amend Insolvency And Bankruptcy Code

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, when passed, would provide relief to home buyers.

New Delhi: A Bill to amend Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, has been introduced in the Lok Sabha to bring relief to the home buyers and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises or MSMEs. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance will protect the buyers when builders declare bankruptcy for under-construction real estate projects. The Bill would bring a major economic reform by allowing a person buying a home or commercial space to be treated as a financial creditor. When a company is bankrupt, financial creditors (banks, till now) have the first right over the proceeds of assets. Now, when the buyers are also treated like financial creditors, they would also stake a claim in the assets' sale as well as in the bankruptcy proceedings. The move also comes at a time when many home buyers are facing hardships on account of delayed and incomplete real estate projects.