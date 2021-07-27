Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Congress MPs Give Notice For Discussion On Pegasus

Protests continued to repeatedly disrupt proceedings of both the houses of the Parliament on Monday with the opposition sloganeering and raising the issues of Pegasus and farm laws, among others.

Monday's activities in the Lok Sabha included the introduction of a bill to amend the insolvency law while two other bills were passed.

Here are the LIVE updates of Parliament Monsoon Session 2021:

Jul 27, 2021 09:41 (IST) Congress MP's Adjournment Motion Notice In Lok Sabha Over Pegasus

Congress MP Manicka Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, demanding a discussion in the presence of the Prime Minister or Home Minister on the Pegasus snooping, spying and surveillance scandal, reported news agency ANI.



In his notice, Mr Tagore said: "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely:- Need to suspend the business of the day to have a discussion in the presence of the Prime Minister or Home Minister on the Pegasus snooping, spying and surveillance scandal that has undermined democracy in India and to have a Supreme Court-monitored enquiry announced immediately."



