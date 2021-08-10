Parliament Monsoon Session 2021 Live Updates: Proceedings To Resume At 11 AM

Monsoon Session 2021 Updates (File)

The Parliament Monsoon Session 2021 is set to resume from 11 AM a day after both the houses were adjourned multiple times amid protests by Opposition parties over the Pegasus snooping row, farm laws and other issues.

The Congress, Trinamool Congress and the DMK also staged a walkout in Rajya Sabha yesterday.

The Rajya Sabha is likely to take up the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill today, while the Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill, 2021 and two other bills will be discussed in Lok Sabha, according to PRS Legislative.

Here are the LIVE updates of the Monsoon Session of Parliament:

Aug 10, 2021 10:44 (IST) Congress MP Gives Suspension Notice In Rajya Sabha Over Rising Fuel Prices

Congress MP Ripun Bora has given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss rising prices of fuel and other essential commodities including medicine, according to news agency ANI. He said the House should agree to discuss the issue today by suspending all the business listed for today. "The people of this country of all walks of life have been facing untold sufferings in their day-to-day life," his notice read.

