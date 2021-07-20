Parliament Monsoon Session 2021 Live Updates: BJP Parliamentary Party Meets Day After Chaotic Start To Monsoon Session

The monsoon session, which usually starts in July, had begun in September last year.

The Pegasus scandal is expected to have ripples in parliament today as the opposition plans to corner the government over the issue. Sources said the opposition parties will hold a strategy meet at the Parliament House at 10 am to discuss the alleged illegal surveillance through the Israeli spyware Pegasus on political leaders, journalists, bureaucrats, and others.

Trinamool Congress's Sukhendu Sekhar Ray has given a 267 notice, seeking suspension of Rules of business in the Rajya Sabha, for a discussion on Pegasus.

The Upper House was likely to discuss 'Covid management' today afternoon. Later on Monday, the agenda showed that new IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will make a statement regarding "compromise of phone data of some persons as reported in the media" after 2 pm.

On Monday, the monsoon session Parliament began on a bitter note with the Opposition creating an uproar and preventing Prime Minister Narendra Modi from introducing his newly-inducted Union ministers to the House.

Since the pandemic began, three sessions of Parliament were curtailed while the winter session last year had to be cancelled.

The monsoon session, which usually starts in July, had begun in September last year due to the raging pandemic.

Jul 20, 2021 10:09 (IST) Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said, "Listening to people's personal talk by spying on the phone is a gross violation of the 'right to privacy'. If BJP is getting this work done then it is punishable and if BJP government says that it is not aware of it then it is its failure on national security. Phone spying is a democratic crime."

Jul 20, 2021 10:04 (IST) Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has moved a motion of Adjournment of the business of the House to discuss over Pegasus issue.

Jul 20, 2021 09:53 (IST) Congress Lok Sabha members to meet at CPP Office today at 10.30 am to chalk out the floor strategy on the issue of 'Pegasus Project' media reports.

Jul 20, 2021 09:53 (IST) Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to make a statement on 'Pegasus Project' issue in Rajya Sabha today.

Jul 20, 2021 09:51 (IST) Congress MP KC Venugopal has given a notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to suspend the business and discuss the alleged usage of Pegasus spyware by the Government.

Jul 20, 2021 09:42 (IST) PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrive at the Parliament. Delhi: PM Narendra Modi & Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrive at the Parliament on the second day of the #MonsoonSessionpic.twitter.com/oa6XfESG3T - ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2021 PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrive at the Parliament.

Jul 20, 2021 08:58 (IST) Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given Adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on 'Pegasus Project' media report issue.

Jul 20, 2021 08:57 (IST) Union Home Minister Amit Shah said disruptors and obstructers will not be able to derail India's development trajectory through their conspiracies. Disruptors and obstructers will not be able to derail India's development trajectory through their conspiracies. Monsoon session will bear new fruits of progress.https://t.co/cS0MCxe8aO - Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 19, 2021 Union Home Minister Amit Shah said disruptors and obstructers will not be able to derail India's development trajectory through their conspiracies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday could not introduce his new ministers to the house amid uproar by the opposition, as the monsoon session of parliament took off on a bitter note. Both houses were subsequently adjourned.

Jul 20, 2021 08:52 (IST) Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said he felt sad that the Opposition did not allow him the opportunity to be introduced in Parliament.

