Parliament Monsoon Session 2021 Live Updates: BJP Parliamentary Party Meets Day After Chaotic Start To Monsoon Session

The Pegasus scandal is expected to have ripples in parliament today as the opposition plans to corner the government over the issue. Sources said the opposition parties will hold a strategy meet at the Parliament House at 10 am to discuss the alleged illegal surveillance through the Israeli spyware Pegasus on political leaders, journalists, bureaucrats, and others.
Trinamool Congress's Sukhendu Sekhar Ray has given a 267 notice, seeking suspension of Rules of business in the Rajya Sabha, for a discussion on Pegasus.
The Upper House was likely to discuss 'Covid management' today afternoon. Later on Monday, the agenda showed that new IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will make a statement regarding "compromise of phone data of some persons as reported in the media" after 2 pm.
On Monday, the monsoon session Parliament began on a bitter note with the Opposition creating an uproar and preventing Prime Minister Narendra Modi from introducing his newly-inducted Union ministers to the House.
Since the pandemic began, three sessions of Parliament were curtailed while the winter session last year had to be cancelled.
The monsoon session, which usually starts in July, had begun in September last year due to the raging pandemic.
Here are the updates of Parliament Monsoon Session 2021:
Delhi: PM Narendra Modi & Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrive at the Parliament on the second day of the #MonsoonSessionpic.twitter.com/oa6XfESG3T- ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2021
Disruptors and obstructers will not be able to derail India's development trajectory through their conspiracies. Monsoon session will bear new fruits of progress.https://t.co/cS0MCxe8aO- Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 19, 2021
But I'm sad. As the first Tribal to be Minister of Law and Justice of the country, I didn't get the opportunity to be introduced in the Parliament by Hon'ble PM as Congress and allies disrupted the introduction of Council of Ministers in which SC, ST, OBC & Women got a big place https://t.co/Utd2qNFsW2- Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 19, 2021