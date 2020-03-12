Parliament Live Updates: Global Coronavirus Outbreak Being Constantly Monitored, Says S Jaishankar

Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: Amit Shah on Wednesday addressed the Lok Sabha.

Violent clashes in Delhi last month over contentious citizenship law, which killed over 50 people and injured over 200, will be discussed in parliament today for second consecutive day.

On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, replying to a discussion in parliament on last month's violence in Delhi, hit back at the Congress saying it had no right to point fingers at any party, given its track record.

"76 per cent people who have died in riots in India were killed during Congress rule. It has no moral right to question us," Amit Shah said in the Lok Sabha, where the Congress and other opposition parties demanded his resignation over the handling of the four-day violence in northeast Delhi.

The Congress said it was the belated response of the government that caused the violence to spiral out of control.

Mar 12, 2020 12:30 (IST) Global coronavirus outbreak being constantly monitored, says S Jaishankar in parliament.

Mar 12, 2020 12:28 (IST) Foreign Minister Addresses Parliament On Indians Stranded In Iran

