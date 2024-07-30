Parliament Live Updates: Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha Discuss Wayanad Landslides That Left 43 Dead

The budget session, which started on July 22, is scheduled to conclude on August 12.

Congress MP Manish Tewari today gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha demanding a discussion on the border situation and the huge trade deficit with China.

Both Houses of Parliament discussed Union Budget yesterday.

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to remove the restrictions imposed on the media within Parliament premises.

Media persons have been recording comments from members of parliament on camera near the entry and exit points of the Parliament building but now they have been restricted to an enclosure made for them.

The monsoon session, which started on July 22, is scheduled to conclude on August 12.

Here are the Live Updates on Monsoon Session of Parliament:

Jul 30, 2024 11:42 (IST) Congress Seeks Discussion On Wayanad Landslides

Congress MPs seek discussion in both Houses on Wayanad landslides that left 43 people dead

Jul 30, 2024 11:35 (IST) AAP MP Sanjay Singh On Coaching Centre Horror

AAP MP Sanjay Singh says, "Even after the order of the Supreme Court, the power of the Delhi government was snatched away. Even after multiple demands to the Centre, coaching institutes were not regulated and the Rajinder Nagar incident is the result of that."

Jul 30, 2024 11:20 (IST) AAP leaders protest in Parliament over coaching centre flooding

#WATCH | Delhi: Old Rajinder Nagar incident | AAP leaders protest outside the Parliament over the Old Rajinder Nagar incident pic.twitter.com/tDjkDSnRlP - ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2024