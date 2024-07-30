Parliament Live Updates: Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha Discuss Wayanad Landslides That Left 43 Dead

The budget session, which started on July 22, is scheduled to conclude on August 12.
Congress MP Manish Tewari today gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha demanding a discussion on the border situation and the huge trade deficit with China.
Both Houses of Parliament discussed Union Budget yesterday.
Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to remove the restrictions imposed on the media within Parliament premises.
Media persons have been recording comments from members of parliament on camera near the entry and exit points of the Parliament building but now they have been restricted to an enclosure made for them.
The monsoon session, which started on July 22, is scheduled to conclude on August 12.
Here are the Live Updates on Monsoon Session of Parliament:
Here are the Live Updates on Monsoon Session of Parliament:
Congress Seeks Discussion On Wayanad Landslides
Congress MPs seek discussion in both Houses on Wayanad landslides that left 43 people dead
AAP MP Sanjay Singh On Coaching Centre Horror
AAP MP Sanjay Singh says, "Even after the order of the Supreme Court, the power of the Delhi government was snatched away. Even after multiple demands to the Centre, coaching institutes were not regulated and the Rajinder Nagar incident is the result of that."
AAP leaders protest in Parliament over coaching centre flooding
Highlights of Rahul Gandhi's yesterday speech
India trapped in 'chakravyuh' represented by lotus symbol that PM Modi wears on his chest.
Budget has not addressed issue of tax terrorism that has hurt small businesses hard.
Paper leak biggest issue affecting youth, finance minister did not mention it in her speech.
Youth have been trapped in Agniveer 'chakravyuh', no provisions in budget for pension for Agniveers.
Atmosphere of fear in India, and that fear has pervaded every part of our country.
Legal guarantee for MSP in Budget would have helped farmers get out of 'chakravyuh', but government did nothing.
Budget has stabbed middle class which enthusiastically banged thalis when asked to do so by Prime Minister Modi.