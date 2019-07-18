Parliament Live Updates: S Jaishankar Speaks On Kulbhushan Jadhav Verdict

Parliament LIVE Updates: The International Court of Justice has said that Pakistan must review the death sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav.

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 18, 2019 11:06 IST
Raising the issue of floods across the country in Rajya Sabha, RJD leadr Manoj Jha gave Zero Hour Notice.

New Delhi: 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is making a statement on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict regarding the Kulbhushan Jadhav case in Parliament today. In a major win for India, the ICJ on Wednesday continued its stay on the execution of the Indian national, held in a Pakistani jail on allegations of spying, and called for an effective review and reconsideration of the conviction.

Reacting to the ICJ verdict, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that it is yet another manifestation of the Narendra Modi government's diplomatic efforts.

Meanwhile, raising the issue of floods across the country in Rajya Sabha, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha gave Zero Hour Notice in the upper house of the Parliament.

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed an appropriation bill that allows withdrawal of Rs 98.18 lakh crore from the Consolidated Fund of India to meet the expenditure of the central government for 2019-20.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the Parliament:


Jul 18, 2019
10:38 (IST)
Congress Party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "alarming situation due to spurt in crime in Delhi"
Jul 18, 2019
10:29 (IST)
Samajwadi Party lawmaker Vishambhar Prasad Nishad has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "desperation in youths due to unemployment."
Jul 18, 2019
10:24 (IST)
Congress lawmaker Viplove Thakur has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "need for new laws in view of frequent building collapses in the country."
Jul 18, 2019
10:24 (IST)
Congress leader Selja Kumari has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "need for social integration through inter-caste marriages".
