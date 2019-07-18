Parliament Live Updates: S Jaishankar Speaks On Kulbhushan Jadhav Verdict

Raising the issue of floods across the country in Rajya Sabha, RJD leadr Manoj Jha gave Zero Hour Notice.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is making a statement on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict regarding the Kulbhushan Jadhav case in Parliament today. In a major win for India, the ICJ on Wednesday continued its stay on the execution of the Indian national, held in a Pakistani jail on allegations of spying, and called for an effective review and reconsideration of the conviction.

Reacting to the ICJ verdict, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that it is yet another manifestation of the Narendra Modi government's diplomatic efforts.

Meanwhile, raising the issue of floods across the country in Rajya Sabha, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha gave Zero Hour Notice in the upper house of the Parliament.

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed an appropriation bill that allows withdrawal of Rs 98.18 lakh crore from the Consolidated Fund of India to meet the expenditure of the central government for 2019-20.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the Parliament: